Dine Brands Global (DIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIN opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

