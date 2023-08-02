Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

