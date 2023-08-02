Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 38,887 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,650,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

