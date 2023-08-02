Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 37,024 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 37,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $3,701,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,983,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,118,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12.

FirstCash stock opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

