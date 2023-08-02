Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $164,801.44 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 6.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Doximity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

