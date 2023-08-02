Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Sells $164,801.44 in Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Doximity Stock Performance
DOCS stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.92.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
