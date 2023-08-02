Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.69 million, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 266,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dril-Quip

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

