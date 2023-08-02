Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,305,746 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam grew its position in Dropbox by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

