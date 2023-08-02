East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

