Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $219.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.11.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

