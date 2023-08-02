Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECVT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.93. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $152,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

