Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY23 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.30-$2.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

EPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

