Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,894,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

