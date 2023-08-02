Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.