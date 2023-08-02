Enovis (ENOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will post its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY23 guidance at $2.18-2.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.18-$2.32 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enovis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ENOV opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

ENOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,395,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

