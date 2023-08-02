Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.