Evan Sharp Sells 55,241 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,553,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $30.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

