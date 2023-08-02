Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 393.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 4.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

EXTR stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

