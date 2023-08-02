Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.8% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 457,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 93.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 151,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,364 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

