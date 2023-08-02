Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.