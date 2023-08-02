Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $89,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

