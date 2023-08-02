Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after buying an additional 1,876,588 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after buying an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.38%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

