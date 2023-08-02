Financial Contrast: Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Kartoon Studios has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kartoon Studios and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kartoon Studios -87.71% -55.40% -27.43% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -1.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 N/A International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kartoon Studios and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kartoon Studios currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 340.53%. Given Kartoon Studios’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kartoon Studios is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kartoon Studios and International Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kartoon Studios $75.05 million 1.03 -$45.60 million N/A N/A International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.24 million N/A N/A

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kartoon Studios.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.6% of International Media Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Media Acquisition beats Kartoon Studios on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kartoon Studios

(Get Free Report)

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Ukulele U, a live-action IP preschool music series; Team Zenko Go!, a preschool computer animated children's streaming television series; Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Guava Juice, a 2D animated IP series; Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; Spin Master Productions; Madagascar; and Bee & PuppyCat. It also operates a cartoon channel over various platforms. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

