Financial Review: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) vs. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 69.16%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 83.24%. Given Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 4.96 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 8.10

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

