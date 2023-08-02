First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $45.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $151 EPS for the current fiscal year and $181 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.5 %
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,424.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,300.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.30. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
