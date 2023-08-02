First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 212,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,193,000 after buying an additional 199,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

