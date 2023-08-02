Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fiverr International Trading Down 2.1 %
FVRR opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.
