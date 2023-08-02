Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.55-$2.85 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,202,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after buying an additional 99,841 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

See Also

