Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.02 million, a P/E ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 2.82. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $33.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

