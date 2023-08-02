Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

