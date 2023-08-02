Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Futu by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,697,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Futu by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Futu by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Futu by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,678,000 after acquiring an additional 645,883 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

