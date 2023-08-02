FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Issued By William Blair

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $97.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,529.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, with a total value of $112,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,711.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 17,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

