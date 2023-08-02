FY2023 Earnings Forecast for McDonald’s Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $11.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.53 and a 200 day moving average of $282.41. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

