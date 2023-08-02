FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Issued By William Blair

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $590.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.93. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,684. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

