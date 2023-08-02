FY2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

