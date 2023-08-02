FY2023 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.33.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.1 %

Century Communities stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. Century Communities has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 584.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

About Century Communities

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.