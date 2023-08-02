FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Lowered by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CFG opened at $31.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after purchasing an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

