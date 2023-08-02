FY2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Lifted by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PROG has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $150,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

