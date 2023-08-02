FY2024 Earnings Forecast for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Issued By KeyCorp

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS.
United States Steel Stock Performance
Shares of X opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $31.55.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
