FY2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Lowered by Desjardins

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.