FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $33.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $33.25. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.75 per share.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $349.01 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.58.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

