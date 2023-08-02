FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.23 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

