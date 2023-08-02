FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million.
Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.23 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.
