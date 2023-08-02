Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.