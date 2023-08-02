Gen Digital (GEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 83.47% and a net margin of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.01 million. On average, analysts expect Gen Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Gen Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.