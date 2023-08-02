Gildan Activewear (GIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.93 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.08). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of C$950.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$962.24 million.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$41.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.61. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$35.76 and a 52-week high of C$46.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

