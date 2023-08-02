Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.