Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GILGet Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Earnings History for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

