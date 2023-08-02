Glatfelter (GLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $378.21 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Glatfelter in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 33,422 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $121,321.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,849,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 560,316 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Glatfelter by 4,183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 555,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 542,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 532,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3,865.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 531,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 518,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

