Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.34 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

