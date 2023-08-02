GrafTech International (EAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EAF stock opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

EAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GrafTech International by 855.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

