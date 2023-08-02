Green Dot (GDOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will release its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY23 guidance at $1.77-$1.93 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDOT opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Green Dot by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

