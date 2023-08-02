Haynes International (HAYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Haynes International has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

